Vandals spray paint Confederate monument in New Orleans Mid-City overnight

WWL Published:
WWL

NEW ORLEANS – Vandals spray painted a statue dedicated to a Confederate officer whose memorial remains on South Jefferson Davis Parkway in Mid-City overnight Saturday.

It’s the second time in a year the bust of Col. Charles Didier Dreux was spray-painted. In June, vandals chiseled the nose off the statue.

The word “bigot” was scrawled multiple times in black spray paint on the monument, and a burned tire sat nearby.

The concrete bust of Dreux, on North Jefferson Davis Parkway across Canal Street from where the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis once stood, honors the first Louisiana Confederate field officer to be killed in the Civil War.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s