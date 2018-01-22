2 teens arrested in Ossun as 15 year-old recovers from stabbing

OSSUN, La. (KLFY) – 2 teenagers have been arrested following an altercation where another teen had to be airlifted to a hospital.

It happened in the 400 block of Rue Scholastique toward the back of campus at Ossun Elementary School.

Just to be clear, these are not Ossun students and the school is not involved other than being the site of the altercation.

Sunday afternoon around 2 o’clock Lafayette sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a cutting in progress.

Deputies responded to that area and they identified a 15-year-old victim whose injuries were so severe he had to be air airlifted a hospital.

“We sent our crime scene unit out be there, they began investigating the incident and were able to identify several juvenile individuals who had been involved in that altercation on the premises of Ossun Elementary School,” said Lieutenant John Mowell with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 14-year-old charged with illegally carrying a weapon on school property.

A16-year-old was also charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Ossun resident Lakenzia Sonnier said groups of young men often roam the neighborhood, with no apparent destination.

She believes more recreation could be a solution.

“A basketball court, a park or something where they can just go and have better things to do,” Sonnier said.

Mowell says that the dangers of these altercations could get worse.

“The biggest fear is the escalation of violence. What starts out as a verbal altercation turns physical and then from there weapons get drawn or any other item that could be used as a weapon and that’s always a concern,” he explains.

According to the sheriff’s office, and the last contact with the hospital, the victim was in stable condition.