Entergy breaks ground on $872 plant in Lake Charles

WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – Entergy Louisiana broke ground on its Lake Charles Power Station today, which is expected to be in operation in 2020.

State and local officials joined Entergy executives and employees attended groundbreaking ceremony for the combined-cycle, natural gas-fired plant.

The facility’s estimated cost is $872 million, including transmission and other project-related costs. It is expected to enter commercial operation by June 2020.

The company projects projects to operation to lower customer energy costs between $1.3 and $2 billion over its anticipated 30-year life.

Combined-cycle units, compared to Entergy’s older gas-fired plants, will on average cut carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 40 percent, the company said.

“We are truly blessed by the tremendous amount of new industrial construction and economic activity centered around Lake Charles,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “In addition to billions in private-sector investment, we are embarking on several hundred million dollars of public investment in road and port projects. Our commitment to improving our infrastructure is critical and serves as one of the primary reasons investors are flocking to Louisiana. We’re proud to support Entergy in this vitally important project to produce cleaner, more efficient power for residential and commercial ratepayers in Louisiana.”

The economic impact from the construction of the plant will be felt across the state, but the effect will be largest in Calcasieu Parish, according to an analysis by Louisiana economist Dr. Loren Scott. The parish is expected to see $1 billion in new business sales and $282.9 million in new household earnings during the construction phase, according to Scott’s analysis.

At the height of construction activity, there will be approximately 700 people employed directly on site. Once complete, Entergy Louisiana expects to employ 31 people full-time.