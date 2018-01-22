Fire Marshal: 17 people killed in Louisiana structure fires since Jan. 1

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) – Despite a warming trend descending upon Louisiana over the past few days, the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated several fires over the weekend that resulted in serious injuries and even deaths.

Since last Friday, three people have died and two people were critically injured in four residential structure fires across the state, according to investigators. Those fires, which remain under investigation, occurred in Jefferson, Morehouse, St. Landry, and Webster parishes:

• A 42-year-old Sarepta woman remains in critical condition for burns to over 40% of her body.

• Benjamin Ford, 58, died as a result of a residential structure fire in Kenner.

• In Bastrop, a 3-year-old girl, Trinity Jones, died in a house fire. Two others, including a one-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire.

• A 67-year-old woman, Patsy Garcia, died in a fire in her home in Eunice.

Investigators determined that in three of the four fires, the homes had no working smoke alarms. In the home that had a working smoke alarm, the victim suffered from a health condition that may have adversely affected her mobility.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office urges citizens to ensure that their homes are properly equipped with working smoke alarms.

Since the beginning of 2018, 17 people have been killed and six people were critically injured in residential structure fires, the agency said.