WHISKEY BAY, LA. (KLFY) – DOTD is reporting that I-10 West is currently closed near Whiskey Bay due to a vehicle fire.

I-10 West remains closed past LA 975 (Whiskey Bay) due to vehicle recovery. Westbound traffic is being diverted at LA 415 (Lobdell). Motorists can take LA 415 North to US 190 West as an alternate route. Expect delays. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) January 22, 2018

State Police are reporting no injuries in this incident.

Traffic Alert – Troops A & I (#BatonRouge / #Lafayette area)

Troopers are responding to an 18-wheeler fire on #I10 westbound near milepost 126. Both WB lanes are blocked as emergency crews are attempting to put out the fire. https://t.co/YE2MHNHn4X pic.twitter.com/vLZIOP1o7B — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) January 22, 2018