Iberia Parish deputies attempt to deter “smash-and-grab” burglaries

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Their slogan is “You Smash, We Will Grab You”.

Over the weekend, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office nabbed two juveniles after they threw a brick into the glass door of a convenience store.

These after hours “smash-and-grab” burglaries are an increasing problem, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Louis Ackal said, prompting his department to launch a special surveillance operation.

Since last Wednesday, deputies has started volunteering off-duty time to work detail at various store locations, the sheriff said.

Their first arrests through the new “smash” operation came Saturday night just before 3 a.m.

Deputies positioned inside the Food-N-Fun convenience store on Duperier St. arrested two 15-year-old suspects inside the store. Deputies arrested the two after they smashed the door and were attempting to put merchandise into backpacks.

“To further enhance the program, the parents of juveniles involved in these burglaries will be held accountable for their children’s actions and could face jail time,” LPSO spokeman Wendell Raborn said.

On Sunday night, deputies inside another store observed two subjects attempting to enter the locked store, Raborn said. The two suspects fled from the scene when a vehicle passed by the store, he said.

Because of the success of the operation, Sheriff Ackal said he has has authorized the operation to continue at various convenience stores and thrift stores.