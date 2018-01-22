Iberia Parish works to curb “smash and grab” burglaries

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Because of the increase in “smash and grab” burglaries, the Iberia Parish Sherries office has implemented a surveillance operation which places deputies inside of local convenience stores.

The operation began Wednesday night.

On Saturday deputies inside the Food-N-Fun convenience store on Marie St. arrested two 15-year-olds who broke into the store.

“We’ve had an alarming rash of smash and grab burglaries at convenient stores so Sheriff Ackel implemented a program where we have undercover deputies working surveillance inside of the stores at night,” explains Wendell Rayborn with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rayborn says most of the smash and grab burglaries are committed by juveniles.

He says, “Because these kids are out at late night committing these felonies we are going to hold the parents accountable they will be charged also. Somebody has to be responsible for their children. If their children are out at 3 o’clock in the morning committing a felony you need to be responsible for these kids.”

“I think holding the parents accountable the perfect idea,” says Paul Laundry, owner of Smokers Choice in New Iberia.

Laundry’s convenient store has been broken into multiple times. He thinks this new operation is a good idea.

Landry says, “We’ve been hit four times and it was within about two months. We had two times that we were hit within 23 hours of each other. Twice in one day so I would all be for it.”

“We’ve got to find some way to stem the tide of crime”, Rayborn adds. “We have deputies were volunteering for these positions, you know sitting in the stores at night. It’s a lot of long boring hours but it’s been very successful so far and we’re going to continue it.”