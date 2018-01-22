Local Music Spotlight: Major Handy

Major Handy joined us this morning for the Acadiana Music Spotlight.

Major, who is a native of St. Martinville, has been playing all types of music over the decades.

He has traveled the world and is now focusing on his music in his later years.

He’s is also a recently retired auto mechanic.

Major Handy and the Louisiana Soul Review have some new music coming out soon.

This music man is now doing what he wants to do and playing the music he wants to play.

