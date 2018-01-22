Obituary for Antoine “AJ” LeBlanc

Antoine Jude LeBlanc, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather, died on Monday, January 22, 2018. He was 88 years old. Mr. LeBlanc, better known as A.J., lived his entire life in Lafayette where he was born in his grandmother’s house on Cameron Street on November 18, 1929. A.J. was a member of St. John’s Catholic Parish. He attended Cathedral Elementary and graduated from Cathedral High School where he was a member of the boxing team and the then six man football team.

A.J. was well known throughout Lafayette Parish. Early in his career he became a top automobile salesman winning awards for salesmanship at two of Lafayette’s largest automobile dealers. His clients lauded him as an honest upfront salesman upon whom they could depend.

Throughout his life A.J. dutifully and willingly participated in the civic and cultural affairs of his native Lafayette Parish. He was elected to and served as president of the Lafayette Parish Police Jury during the years 1976-1977, but served on the Lafayette Parish Policy Jury from 1975-1985.

After leaving the Auto sales business, A.J. became the executive director of Acadian Village (from 1982-1999) where he helped make the village one of the major tourist attractions in the state of Louisiana. During his leadership at the village he worked diligently to educate people on the history of his beloved south Louisiana Acadians. He was responsible for promoting and staging popular entertainment events enhancing popularity and attendance at the village.

Mr. LeBlanc was a member of CODOFIL, where he actively participated in meeting their goals and objectives, always keeping the Acadian people foremost in his endeavors. He received numerous honors and awards throughout the years including: Louisiana Travel Attraction Employee of the Year Award, and the Distinguished Service Award from the Louisiana Restaurant Association in 1989. He served as president of several organizations including: CAFA, the La. Fairs and Festivals Association, and the La. Attractions Association.

In 1994, A.J. led a delegation of Lafayette Parish business leaders to the International Congress of Acadians in New Brunswick Canada. While there he participated in the twining of an Acadian village in New Brunswick province with the Acadian Village in Lafayette. The primary purpose of the delegation was to promote tourism for Louisiana and particularly Acadiana.

Spanish King Juan Carlos I, an adherent Spanish historian, knew that the Spanish government had helped to resettle the Acadians in Louisiana and he expressed his desire to meet and speak with a small group of Acadians. At the king’s request, on March 31, 2001, A.J. led a group of ten prominent Acadians to a meeting with King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia of Spain. A.J. presented a Louisiana Acadian flag to the King while he proudly explained the significance of each symbol and color displayed on the flag.

A.J. enjoyed entertaining people and could often be heard on radio broadcast stations in Acadiana. He also appeared on the Acadian television program Passe Partout where he touted the history of his fun loving Acadians. For his contributions to Acadiana and the Acadians he became an “Acadian Legend” and is warmly referred to as le Ambassadeur. He was also inducted into the Acadian Museum in Erath as a Living Legend, a program that recognizes and honors those individuals who help shape and define our Cajun culture.

A.J.’s collection of professional papers, photographs, newsclippings, music collection, and scrapbooks were all donated to the Edith Garland Dupre’ Library at ULL and is available for all to view and enjoy.

He is survived by one daughter: Susan Guilbeau, one son: Jay LeBlanc (Sheryl), grandchildren: Amie Guilbeau, Eric Guilbeau (Jenny), Kylie Anglin (Zack), Lainey LeBlanc, great grandchildren: Emily LeBlanc (Jeremy), Brock Thornton, Isabella Guilbeau, Chloe Guilbeau, Lily Guilbeau, Great Great Grandchildren Max LeBlanc, Alex LeBlanc and his faithful loving friend Dorothy Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Louella Thibodeaux LeBlanc; his parents, Rousseau and Nelias LeBlanc; and his sister, Sophie Leffage.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John’s Cathedral on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM.

Inurnment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. LeBlanc’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/louisiana .

