Report : Local hospital gets high national success rates for pediatric cancer treatment

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -Pediatric cancer.

The diagnosis can be devastating for families.

But according to a recent report, Women’s And Children’s Hospital in Lafayette has one of the highest success rates for pediatric cancer in the country.

Doctors say it’s all because of hard work.

Dr. Ammar Morad started the program from scratch.

“We put a whole team together. It took about a year. Now we are doing what major pediatric centers in the country are doing,” Morad explains.

According to the most recent pediatric cancer report, the oncology program actually has a success rate 10% higher than the national average.

Dr. Morad says it’s all because of the entire pediatric team.

“I think of myself as an equalizer. I can’t undo that injury or that problem that they’re born with or that brain tumor but I can do my best to make it better,” says Dr. Ann Marie Flannery; she is the director of pediatric neurosurgery, often dealing with brain tumors.

The majority of pediatric cancer patients treated at women’s and children’s are diagnosed with leukemia, followed by lymphoma and then brain tumors.

Since 2007, the team has treated 130 children from 16 different parishes.

“Children we know are very resilient. The doses of the chemotherapy that we’re able to provide tend to be a lot higher than what you provide for adults,” Morad says.

And the team says working in the pediatric department has been a rewarding experience, especially with such a strong team.

“We do 24/7 and if your child is sick or injured there is no place in the area that you would want to take them,” says Flannery.