Retired St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert’s wife passes away, department makes statement

St. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has released a statement about retired Sheriff Mark Hebert wife’s passing.

It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs. Jill Hebert, wife of recently retired sheriff Mark Hebert, has passed away. Our hearts are heavy. We offer our condolences to Mark and his family and friends. We ask that you continue to keep him and his family, both blood and blue, in your thoughts and prayers.

Jill Hebert, 63, a native and longtime resident of Franklin, and Sheriff Hebert were married for 13 and a half years. Her family said she passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones.

