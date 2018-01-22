Shooting in Welsh leaves one man dead

WELSH, La. (AP) – Authorities say one man has been killed in a Louisiana shooting.

KPLC-TV reports Welsh police were responding to a shots fired call early Monday when they found the unidentified dead man.

The victim has been identified by police as 25-year-old Nehemiah Gray.

Police Chief Marcus Crochet said Gray’s body was found under the carport of a home.

No information has been released about any suspects, but Crochet says the department is tracking down leads.

Welsh police, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office had responded to the call.