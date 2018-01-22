Shooting in Welsh leaves one man dead

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0

WELSH, La. (AP) – Authorities say one man has been killed in a Louisiana shooting.

KPLC-TV reports Welsh police were responding to a shots fired call early Monday when they found the unidentified dead man.

The victim has been identified by police as 25-year-old Nehemiah Gray.

Police Chief Marcus Crochet said Gray’s body was found under the carport of a home.

No information has been released about any suspects, but Crochet says the department is tracking down leads.

Welsh police, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office had responded to the call.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s