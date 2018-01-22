UPDATE: One suspect arrested in Rayne shooting

Rayne, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Police arrested Michael Grant, 20, of Branch, this morning.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.

The two victims were treated and released last night, Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said.

Officers are seeking arrest warrants on at least one more suspect involved in the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officers are investigating an evening shooting in the 500 Block of Lyman Avenue in Rayne

According to Chief Caroll Stelly, two victims have been taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

 

