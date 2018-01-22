Victim identified in late night homicide in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, LA. (KLFY) -UPDATE: The victim has been identified by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Officer as 27-year-old Deondrick Bowser, of New Iberia.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead.

Deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting just after 11:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Deare Street.

A 27-year-old black male was found laying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

Major Wendell Raborn says the victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

According to investigators, evidence found at the scene indicate that the victim was shot with a rifle.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Coroner’s office one next-of-kin have been notified.

Raborn is asking anyone with information on this homicide to call the IPSO at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.