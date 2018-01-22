LPD releases surveillance footage of vehicle believed to be connect to two homicides

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to be connected to two murders.

On Jan. 12, a man was found shot to death in a burning vehicle that morning in the 200 block of Belleau St. in Lafayette. A second victim was found shot under a home on Regal Street in Broussard that night.

In the video, the victim’s vehicle is observed following the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Caliber, onto the 200 block of Belleau Street.

An unknown person is observed exiting the passenger side of the Dodge Caliber, running toward the victim’s vehicle, walking back to the Dodge Caliber and then re-entering the Dodge Caliber. After approximately one minute, another unknown subject is observed exiting the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and entering the passenger side of the Dodge Caliber.

Investigators are seeking any and all information in reference to this homicide or the White Dodge Caliber that was involved. Anyone with information is urged to please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers anonymously at 232-TIPS