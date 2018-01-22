Ways to prevent yourself from being scammed this tax season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – We’ve all had those annoying calls from people claiming to be the IRS, using fake names and bogus IRS identification badge numbers.

Tracee Gardner, a senior tax analyst with H&R Block, realizes how many tax scams are out there.

“They do have a lot of calls throughout the nation, and they’re asking taxpayers to give their money right away or that they’re going to be arrested on sight or things like that,” said Gardner.

According to H&R Block, thousands of people have lost millions of dollars as well as their personal information to tax scams, with scammers using mail, telephones, and emails, to disguise themselves as the IRS.

“All a person needs is a social (security number), date of birth, and a name, and they can enter in a tax return just as if they’re another individual,” Gardner said.

The IRS will only contact you through the mail as well, so don’t be fooled.

“They’ll ask them to give their account information, which never gives your account information over the phone. But they do things like that. I’ve had one person call me and tell me that I was due a refund, said Gardner.

Tax Day is less than 3 months away, as this year it falls on April 17.

For more information on how to avoid being the victim of a tax scam, visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-scams-consumer-alerts.