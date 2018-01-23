2018 Oscar nominations: “The Shape of Water” leads with 13 nods

(CBS News) It’s been a contentious awards season, and the big one is almost here: The 90th Academy Awards are less than two months away. Nominations for the Oscars were announced Tuesday morning and “The Shape of Water” picked up a whopping 13 nods, including nominations in nearly all of the major categories. “Dunkirk” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” followed with eight and seven nominations, respectively.

Lauren Zima from ET Online and Grae Drake, senior editor of Rotten Tomatoes, were on CBSN to discuss the nominations and share their thoughts on the Oscars race; Drake was especially disappointed that “The Big Sick” was not nominated for best picture, but both Zima and Drake pointed out that the Oscars best director race is more inclusive than that of the Golden Globes or other awards shows this season. Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele, who were snubbed by the Globes and BAFTAs, were both nominated for Oscars for best director.

Academy president John Bailey opened the event and introduced announcers Tiffany Haddish of “Girls Trip” and Andy Serkis of “Lord of the Rings.” Keeping the awards season spirit of focusing on women, each category kicked off with corresponding clips of actresses like Salma Hayek, Michelle Yeoh and Rebel Wilson.

Haddish and Serkis announced the nominees for the 24 Oscar categories from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Haddish said she was going to put watching “Dunkirk” on her to-do list.

The Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 4. Jimmy Kimmel will host the show.

Best picture

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best actor

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best actress

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best supporting actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best director

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best original screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best adapted screenplay

James Ivory, “Call Me By Your Name”

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, “The Disaster Artist”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green, “Logan”

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, “Mudbound”

Best foreign language film

“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile

“The Insult,” Lebanon

“Loveless,” Russia

“On Body and Soul,” Hungary

“The Square,” Sweden

Best cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Mudbound”

“The Shape of Water”

Best costume design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria & Abdul”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

Best original score

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best animated feature film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best animated short film

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party”

“Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Best documentary feature

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

Best documentary short subject

“Edith and Eddie,”

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

“Heroin(e)”

“Knife Skills”

“Traffic Stop”

Best film editing

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best original song

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best production design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

Best live action short film

“DeKalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote/All of Us”

Best sound editing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best sound mixing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best visual effects

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”