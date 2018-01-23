Acadia Parish schools still on pace after missed days

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Schools missing a couple of days throughout the year seems pretty regular.

When those days come around this time of year, it is safe to say that a “Plan B” might not be ready.

In Acadia Parish, a backup plan was sparked right from the beginning.

“It is a little nerve-racking whenever you miss out on January and February because those are those really important months,” says Elementary Supervisor Gregoiry Theriot.

Those nerves can be alleviated.

All of this even with several missed school days last week because of the freezing weather.

“We have a certain number of minutes each year that we must fulfill according to the state. When those minutes aren’t fulfilled then we have to start making up days and adding days back to the schedule,” says Theriot.

Acadia Parish doesn’t need to add any days because they’ve been adding minutes for months.

Back in August, Hurricane Harvey caused three missed school days.

It was then that school officials planned ahead and extended school days by five minutes.

Just in case something happened.

“We can bank those times all along the year so if a whole day is missed we can bank time to pull from,” says Theriot.

A cause for concern in many Acadiana schools is testing.

Standardized testing dates were set a year ago and cannot be changed no matter what.

This can cause an increase in cramming lesson plans to escalate the teaching process to students before the tests.

Although the pressure is added, Theriot says it comes down to confidence in the classroom.

“We have extremely qualified, professional teachers in this district who do a fantastic job. They’re going to maximize those instructional minutes to make sure our students are getting everything they need,” says Theriot.

The testing for 3rd-8th grade extends from April 30th-May 4th.

Testing for high schoolers goes from April 23rd-May 18th.