Acadiana schools participate in National School of Choice Week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- This week is National School of Choice Week and here in Acadiana more than 60 events are scheduled to bring awareness to the options that parents have for their children’s education.

Events of this week include open houses, information sessions, school tours and more. Across the country, National School of Choice week will feature over 32,000 events and activities and will be the largest series of education-related events in the United State. In Lafayette parish, parents explain the success of the program and change they hope to see in the near future.

“It’s a very successful program,” said Jessica Menard. “Lets find a way to expand the successful program so that more students can be a part of the program,” she added.

The deadline to apply for the Magnet Academies in Lafayette Parish is extended to Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 4:30 P.M.