Carencro planning spring road projects

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Hector Connoly Road in Carencro has seen better days.

“It’s kind of rough and bumpy and it needs some work,” said Veronica Alexander, owner of Veronica’s Café.

But better days are coming. The city is planning to spend $200,000 on a road overlay from the roundabout to Rue Coupe Civique.

Veronica’s Cafe is on Hector Connoly in the proposed work area. Alexander said the work is needed.

“People like to travel on a smooth road, nice, smooth traffic passage so it will help the business,” she said.

Her only concern is the project may affect her sales – like it did when the roundabout was built.

“It stopped the traffic flow from coming through so the customers couldn’t get through and it didn’t last that long but it did affect the business,” Alexander said.

“Lot of people that are coming in from St. Martin Parish, Arnaudville area, so this is a major thoroughfare so that was a priority for us,” explained Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux.

This overlay project has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been neglecting streets for a number of years actually since the flood of March 2012,” he said.

Brasseaux said 484 homes in the city flooded and the city’s sewer system suffered $7 million in damage.

He says federal help didn’t come because Carencro’s flood was below what’s needed to get a federal disaster declaration.

“So we’ve been doing what we can and it’s put us in a cash flow problem where we’ve had to neglect streets,” Brasseaux said.

But now things are starting to turn around thanks to new businesses that have added to the city’s tax base.

As part of this same project the city also plans to do an overlay of about a quarter mile of West Butcher Switch Road in front of Carencro High School.

The Butcher Switch section is also projected to cost about $200,000. The city plans to get bids on both projects next month.

Mayor Brasseaux said they hope to do the work this spring and be finished by summer. He said any leftover money will be used to fill potholes on other streets.