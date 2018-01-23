Former Breaux Bridge police officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that a former Breaux Bridge Police officer pleaded guilty to receiving sexually explicit images.

Craig David Jr., 29, of Breaux Bridge, La. pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna to one count of receiving child pornography.

The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks.

According to the guilty plea, David received child pornography starting in January 2017.

David faces 20 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.projectsafechildhood.gov.Those concerned may also leave tips with the FBI at tips.fbi.gov. Tips may be submitted anonymously. The Lafayette FBI office number is (337) 233-2164.

The FBI and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation.