Former Lafayette police captain and attorney wife post bond following domestic violence arrest

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Recently retired Lafayette Police Captain Dwayne Prejean was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery.

His bond was set at $2,500.

His wife, Allyson Prejean, was also arrested today and charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Her bond was $500.

The Prejean’s were arrested for the altercation that took place New Year’s Eve at a local bar which was all captured on video.

In the surveillance video that captured the altercation, one can see what appears to be Captain Prejean hit his wife in the face with his cell phone.

Less than a minute later, Mrs. Prejean slaps her husband, gets up, throws her drink in his face.

She hit him with the glass causing it to break and hit him again with the broken stem.

“It’s unfortunate, it certainly hurts to have to arrest one of your own but, domestic violence is not going to be tolerated, not in our community and certainly not in our department,” Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard said.

Aguillard added that as disheartening as it is when something like this comes up, they’re going to deal with it accordingly.