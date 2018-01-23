Jazz Fest 2018 lineup announced

WWL-TV Published: Updated:

(WWL-TV)- No matter your taste, the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival seems to have you covered, in a YouTube video released mid morning. Click here to view the full lineup.

Tuesday, the lineup was presented via a Youtube video.

There will also be a tribute to Fats Domino, performed by an assortment of artists.

Here are some of the artists that we’ve heard about performing at the 2018 Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Major acts include Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffet, Sting, Beck, David Byrne, Lionel Richie, Steve Miller Band, Common, Sting, Jack Johnson, Bonnie Raitt, Smokey Robinson, Sheryl Crow and Lyle Lovett.

 

