Jazz Fest 2018 lineup announced

(WWL-TV)- No matter your taste, the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival seems to have you covered, in a YouTube video released mid morning. Click here to view the full lineup.

There will also be a tribute to Fats Domino, performed by an assortment of artists.

Major acts include Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffet, Sting, Beck, David Byrne, Lionel Richie, Steve Miller Band, Common, Sting, Jack Johnson, Bonnie Raitt, Smokey Robinson, Sheryl Crow and Lyle Lovett.