Lake Arthur Regatta Festival calling it quits after 7 years

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) – A popular summer festival in Jeff Davis Parish is ending.

The Lake Arthur Regatta Festival is calling it quits after 7 years, and caught most people by surprise.

“I mean food, fun, festival, you know just down south gathering.

I have no clue. The letter was on Facebook that’s how we were made aware of it,” said Lindsey McZeal, a resident of Lake Arthur.

The decision was made on the festival’s Facebook page, saying that last year’s festival, will be the final.

“I’m sad about it, just because I really tried to give the Regatta Festival a good name, and really tried to put it out there to promote it more, and get more people to come to the festival,” said Amy Jo Dupuis, who was 2016 Miss Regatta.

“I was upset. I mean I thought it brought revenue to Lake Arthur, and it took away a fun time,” said Lindsey McZeal.

The letter states that in the past 7 years, organizers have seen a decline in profits, attendance and volunteers, which made it hard for them to proceed.

According to one board member, free drinks at nearby casinos and the excessively hot weather, were factors in the festival’s low attendance, which in turn, drove their profits down.

“We had fun at the regatta every year. It was a thing for 7 years, that me and my family and everyone else enjoyed,” said McZeal.

“I am kind of upset about it, but I know I was able to leave my mark on Lake Arthur. and they were very appreciative for what I was able to do for them,” said Dupuis.

With the remaining money that the festival had saved up for this year’s event, the festival’s goal is to build a splash pad for Lake Arthur, which they believe will help tourism for the town.