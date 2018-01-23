Local veterinarian brings services to clients front door

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- One local veterinarian has taken a different approach to pet care in New Iberia.

“What inspired me is senior citizens. That’s one of the things I enjoy the most is seeing senior citizens who are really happy to see you and I love visiting with them just as much as taking care of their pets,” says Dr. Angela Darby, owner of the Magnolia Mobile Veterinary Clinic.

Darby worked in a clinic for more than ten years before she decided to open her mobile clinic.

She says “We have pretty much everything that we need in a small space. Kind of like in tiny homes you have everything you need it’s just much more efficient, efficiently put together.”

They’ve only been on the road for the past three months but the Magnolia Mobile Veterinary Clinic is working to make pet care more accessible to those around Acadiana.

“We’ve done space and we’ve done a few neuters cats and dogs of course,” says Dawn Gurley.

The buses operating room has already help saved the life of one dog, who received emergency surgery right in his owner’s driveway.

“Large families are very busy today so providing those people with a service that comes to their home is one more thing that makes their life easier,” says Dr. Darby.