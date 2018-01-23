Men wanted in connection to separate crimes arrested

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two men were arrested in connection with two separate crimes when deputies executed one search warrant.

Kenneth Gauthier was wanted on 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in a shooting on January 7 that injured two people.

According to Major Wendell Raborn, Gauthier is believed to have shot at a vehicle with a semi-automatic rifle.

The driver of the vehicle and a nearby pedestrian were injured.

Gauthier fled from deputies and was later caught.

While searching the apartment where Gauthier was hiding, deputies found Dwayne Butler, according to Raborn.

Butler was wanted for an armed robbery of a New Iberia convenience store on January 11.

Both were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.