Neighbor’s react to fatal fire in Eunice apartment homes

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- A 67-year-old woman has died in a fire in Eunice. It happened at the Sweet-Ridge apartment homes on West Maple Avenue.

“Well when I first woke up, it looked like it was real, real foggy and it smelt weird,” said Larrie Marcantel.

When neighbors woke up Sunday morning, they realized things at Sweet-Ridge apartment homes were out of the ordinary.

“Then all of a sudden you seen all the vehicles coming. All the firetrucks and everything,” said Marcentel.

Reports suggest that the fire was caused by a mechanical oxygen distribution tank.

“It blew up. And it caught a flame. I guess it was malfunctioning,” said Lorita Raven.

“I was told she had problems with it a couple of weeks ago. that she had called somebody,” Marcantel added.

With the issue remaining unresolved, 67-year-old Patsy Garcia, fell victim to the flames.

“Some of them are lonely and don’t have anyone to take care of them,” said Thyra, a home health nurse.

Sweet Ridge apartments is a community of the elder and disabled like Garcia. Community members say everyone look’s after one-another.”Being here for so long. For like seven years. The people here are like your family,” Thyra added.

“I go check on them and I’ve got everybody’s phone number. If the weather’s bad I’ll see if they’re okay,’ said Marcantel.

Garcia lived at the apartment homes for more than seven years and is described as a great woman.

“She was a really nice lady. She just couldn’t get around,” Marcantel added.

Residents are now holding their friends and neighbors even closer after Garcia’s death, wishing they could’ve checked on her one last time.

“She was a very nice lady. I just wish it wouldn’t’ve went out like that,” said Raven.

Officials are investigating the cause of this fire. But as of now, the neighborhood of Sweet Ridge continues to mourn the loss of a grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor.