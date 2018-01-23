Officers nab $912,660 worth of drugs during I-10 traffic stop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department said it’s one of the largest drug busts made in Lafayette Parish.

On Monday, officers with the Lafayette Police Department’s Patrol, K-9, and Crime Suppression Units conducted a traffic stop that resulted in finding approximately thousands of dollars worth of illegal narcotics.

The drugs were being that was being trafficked via Interstate 10, authorities said.

Multiple arrests were made however, the investigation is ongoing, Lafayette Police Department spokesman Karl Ratcliff said.

The narcotics seized include:

3,003 grams Methamphetamine; DEA street value: $600,600.00

1,413 grams High Grade Marijuana; DEA street value: $28,260.00

28,380 ml Promethazine; DEA street value: $283,800.00