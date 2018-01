LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A man was killed by a train on Sunday night on Highway 3256, authorities said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the tracks at about 11 p.m. where a man was found laying partially on the track.

As the train was backing up, the engineer could not see the victim, identified as Damon S. Long, 43, Houma,

Long was struck by the back end of the train.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities said.