Project Front Yard teams up with the Krewe of Rio for a cleaner Mardi Gras

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On February 3, Project Front Yard will team up with Krewe of Rio to create a cleaner, greener Mardi Gras parade experience.

Rio has earned the reputation for throwing some of the best beads and goodies around, but this year, they want to be known as the cleanest, greenest parade around.

While Lafayette is known for having the most welcoming citizens and family-friendly Mardi Gras in the country, it is not always known for a clean, welcoming physical appearance.

Beginning in 2018, Rio will work to implement recycling and waste reduction as part of their parade operations. Rio float captains will work to recycle cardboard boxes, in which beads and other parade throws are delivered, as well as the plastic bags that the items come in. The plastic bags will be collected and distributed to Project Front Yard’s “Plastic Bag Roundup” schools.

As the parade winds through the city, the last “float” will be a truck and trailer with 40+ pedestrian volunteers collecting those unwanted Mardi Gras throws and any trash that happens to be on the roads. Parade-goers are encouraged to gather up their trash and unwanted beads and hand it to any of the volunteers signifying the conclusion of the merriment for the evening.

“The Krewe of Rio is proud to partner with Project Front Yard to set an example of how to have fun and also be environmentally-conscious. “We recognize that Mardi Gras is an important component of our community culture and a huge tourism asset. We want to maintain the beauty of our neighborhoods and streets as well,” said Larry Comeaux, Krewe of Rio President. “ We hope that our example creates a domino effect for other parades and events in Lafayette to follow.”

“Project Front Yard was founded on the principle of community pride and we are excited to work with Rio to create a sustainable approach to Mardi Gras. We love when community members take ownership and pride in showcasing a clean and fun way to ‘Laissez les bon temps rouler,’” said Skyra Rideaux, Project Front Yard Coordinator.

To register as a volunteer for Project Front Yard’s Rio parade walk on February 3, visit https://www.facebook.com/projectfrontyard.

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade will begin at 6:30 pm, Saturday, February 3, 2018 in downtown Lafayette and end at Cajun Field. For more information about the Krewe of Rio visit www.riolafayette.com.

Project Front Yard is an initiative of Lafayette Consolidated Government created to mirror Lafayette’s festivals, food and music, the proverbial “backyard,” to an equally welcoming “front yard,” with litter-free streets and waterways, beautiful public art, revitalized gateways, enhanced streetscapes, and more.

To learn more about Project Front Yard visit www.projectfrontyard.com.

