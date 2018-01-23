Recent change in temps leads to an increase in potholes

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Residents can thank the recent cold snap for more bumpy rides.

The Lafayette Consolidated Streets Division of Public Works is working to address calls about potholes. Here’s how to report what you find.

Street Superintendent Chad Nepveaux says last week’s freezing temps combined with precipitation can cause asphalt to expand. “If there’s some disrepair it could possibly start falling apart. We had an increase so to speak in complaints of potholes since last week.”

Since last week, LCG has been busy filling those potholes in addition to those before the cold snap. Residents along Rena Street say they are grateful for that. “It doesn’t take long and you can lose control easily but it’s been fixed,” says Lafayette resident Walter Bailey.

The city and parish combined has about 12-hundred miles of roadway. LCG says some roads are state roads, like along Johnston street, and the city is not responsible for that.

The city has about 48 hours to respond to a pothole complaint and make the necessary fix. The city can be held liable for vehicle damages if a pothole is unattended for too long. Before the cold weather, Renee avenue was one that needed work and got it. “Coming down a bad road constantly day to day to visit; it definitely would or may keep some people away longer than you want them to stay,” says Joshua Jagneaux of Lafayette.

The phone number to report potholes or request street repairs (337) 291-8517.