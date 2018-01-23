River Ranch hotel room fire quickly put out

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A malfunctioning wall heating/air conditioning unit caused a small fire inside a vacant room at the SpringHill suits Hotel on Settlers Trace Boulveard in River Ranch, Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke was reported inside the downstairs room around 4 p.m. according to Lafayette Fire Public Information Officer Alton Trahan.

On arrival, Trahan said firefighters noticed that water from an activated sprinkler head was flowing out of the room.

He said as fire crews entered the room, they determied that a fire occurred within an air conditioning unit which ignited the curtains.

It was quickly extinguished by the sprinkler, Trahan said.

The room sustained heavy smoke and water damage, however, the fire damage was contained to the curtains and air conditioning unit.

No injuries were reported and the fire has been ruled accidental after officials determiined that the A/C unit malfunctioned causing the electrical short.