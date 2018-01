IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that injured a male.

According to Major Wendell Raborn, deputies found the male with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen in the 1000 block of Shelton Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in guarded condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.