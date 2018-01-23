Suspect charged with beating, raping woman in camper in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A man is being held St. Landry Parish on attempted murder and rape charges for allegedly luring a woman into a camper and brutally assaulted her in 2017.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the crime was reported on May 14, 2017, from a Lafayette hospital. The victim told deputies that she met a man named Eliezer Soto Lloret at her workplace and he assaulted her.

Detectives’ reports indicate that victim noticed her cell phone was missing. The suspect told her that a friend took it and offered to bring her to the phone.

The victim said she then followed the suspect in her vehicle to a camper. Once inside the camper, the victim said she was hit in the back of her head by an unknown object and the suspect raped her.

She said she woke up alone hours later covered in blood. The victim managed to drive to a medical faculty, authorities said. Reports said she sustained a skull fracture and had subdural hemorrhaging. Evidence of sexual assault was confirmed by medical examiners.

Detectives with both the Lafayette and St. Landry Sheriff’s Office were able to identify the suspect, who they believe had fled the state.

“Lloret was entered into the national crime data base as a wanted person,” Guidroz said in a statement. “Conway, South Carolina, authorities contacted our office advising us that he was arrested in their state. Our detectives traveled to Conway, South Carolina, recently and transported him back to St. Landry Parish where he was booked into the parish jail.”

Lloret is being held on a $350,000 bond.