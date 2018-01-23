Tabasco to celebrate New Orleans’ 300th birthday by reviving 19th century opera

Associated Press Published: Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Love, hate and hot sauce are themes of a 19th century comic opera being produced this week as a kickoff to New Orleans’ 300th anniversary. It’s also the 150th anniversary for Tabasco sauce and the New Orleans Opera’s 75th.

“Tabasco: a Burlesque Opera” had been stuck in an attic for more than a century when New Orleans-area conductor Paul Mauffray began searching for it in 2009. His search was sparked by finding a touring company’s program in archives for the New Orleans Opera and its predecessors.

Mauffray says he hadn’t realized the hot sauce was that old. He said learned that the manufacturer, McIlhenny Co. in Avery Island, had sponsored the original tour.

The company also underwrote the current production – the first staging of the complete work since 1894.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s