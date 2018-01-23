Trump nominates Wendy Vitter to federal bench

(The News Star)- President Donald Trump has nominated Wendy Vitter, wife of former Republican Sen. David Vitter, and Judge Robert Summerhays to the federal bench.

Vitter, who serves as the attorney for the Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans, will serve as a U.S. District judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans if confirmed by the Senate.

Summerhays, already a U.S. bankruptcy judge , will serve as a U.S. district judge for the Western District of Louisiana in Lafayette.

If confirmed, they are lifetime appointments.

U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, applauded the choices.

“Judge Robert Summerhays and Wendy Vitter both have decades of legal and trial experience that make them excellent choices for these positions,” Cassidy said in a statement. “They are part of an outstanding group of individuals that President Trump has nominated to the federal bench, and I look forward to the Senate considering their nominations in the days ahead.”

“I am thankful for President Trump’s swift work on judgeship appointments across Louisiana,” said Kennedy. “As a member of the Judiciary Committee, I look forward to a thoughtful discussion with the nominees about their legal backgrounds, philosophies and approaches to constitutional principles.

“Mrs. Vitter has done very important work as a prosecutor and as legal counsel for the Archdiocese of New Orleans,” Kennedy said. “Judge Summerhays is a respected member of the bench with lengthy experience overseeing legal cases.”

Vitter previously served in the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, beginning as a law clerk and ultimately rising to chief of the Felony Trials Division.

Summerhays serves as a United States bankruptcy judge for the Western District of Louisiana and recently completed an eight-year term as chief bankruptcy judge. Before that job, a partner in the Dallas office of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, where his practice focused on commercial, corporate, multidistrict, and securities litigation.