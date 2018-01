LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks held it’s kickoff party for its 28th year.

All the proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

KLFY News 10 is proud to be one of the sponsors of the event.

13 prizes are up for grabs and the grand prize is a 2018 Subaru Legacy.

