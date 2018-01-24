Breaux Bridge named 2018 City of the Year

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Some people know Breaux Bridge as the “Crawfish Capital of the World.”

Now Breaux Bridge can add “City of the Year” to their resume.

The city has been recognized as the 2018 City of the Year by Acadiana Profile Magazine.

“This recognition gives the city the opportunity to acknowledge each to ourselves into the surrounding area what we’ve known for many years. I believe were something special,” says Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais.

Tina Begnaud, the Director of Tourism for the says,” When I got the call from Acadiana Profile Magazine I was like kinda like at a loss for words, which I’m never at a loss for words”.

And Begnaud says one of the cities biggest attractions is about to get a facelift.

“There are funds in the making through the state to get our bridge, which is our huge attraction in the middle of Breaux Bridge, painted. We were told that’s in 2018, 19 budget so we should start seeing people coming around and looking to see what needs to be done,” she explains.

This year the city also made major renovations to their veteran’s park. Begnaud says their Veterans Day Celebrations can now be done on a bigger and better scale.