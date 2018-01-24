Captain Dwayne Prejean’s complaint history with the Lafayette Police Department

Related Coverage Former Lafayette police captain and attorney wife post bond following domestic violence arrest

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News Ten has obtained a copy of former Lafayette police captain Dwayne Prejean’s complaint history with the department.

After nearly 30 years with the Lafayette Police Department, Captain Dwayne Prejean retired last week once an internal and criminal investigation was launched into a New Years Eve altercation between Prejean and his wife Allyson Prejean.

Dating back to 1996, eight years after being hired as a patrol officer with the Lafayette Police Department, Dwayne Prejean faced allegations of simple rape but was unfounded, or found not to be true.

In 1999, Prejean was suspended 5 days on a complaint of domestic battery.

In 2006 he was investigated for the death of a person in custody, which was ruled a justified use of force.

In 2015, actions indicate a “counseling form” which is intended to enhance training.

Out of 12 allegations, eight of them were unfounded, not sustained, the complaint was withdrawn, or Prejean was exonerated.