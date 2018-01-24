CONTINUING COVERAGE: Mother remembers daughter who fell off cruise ship

Related Coverage US approves land exchange for road through Alaska refuge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – 44-year-old Juwanna Denise Brooks was last seen falling overboard the carnival triumph into the Gulf of Mexico on January 21.

“It was a Christmas present from her husband. It was her 1st time ever going on a cruise and she was very excited,” explains mother Marilyn Winfrey.

Winfrey says the cruise was her daughter’s first and possibly last, and it’s something she’s coming to terms with.

“I believe a fall like that, there’s no way they’re going to find her alive. It would be wonderful if a Mexican boat could have picked her up, but I mean this was at night,” Winfrey says.

Three days into her daughter’s disappearance, Winfrey smiles thru the tears when she talks about her daughter.

“Very loveable, everyone loves her. She’s just a fun person happy and loved kids,” the mother says.

Winfrey says Juwanna did not have children of her own, but she had two stepchildren and nieces.

“They called her ‘Nana’. Her name is Juwanna, but they couldn’t say it so they called her ‘Nana’,” Winfrey says.

News 10 talked to Winfrey on Wednesday (January 24) to find out the latest on the investigation and search.

She said FBI officials contacted her today and told her their investigation is moving forward.

Florida newspaper, The Miami Herald, reported that the Mexican Navy was still searching for her.

News 10 also spoke to FBI officials who said the FBI is charged with investigating crimes on the high seas.

Upon the ship’s arrival in New Orleans, FBI personnel will coordinate efforts with carnival cruise ship security.

The Carnival Triumph is set to arrive in the Port of New Orleans on January 25.