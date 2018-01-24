Fire official explains concerns with apartment fires

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning that left two families displaced. The fire took place on the 1600 block of East Simcoe St. at the Lafayette Housing Authority Development.

News 10 spoke to officials about the extra concerns that come with apartment fires versus house fires.

Lafayette Fire Department’s public information officer, Alton Trahan, says this is very common.

“There’s always going to be some type of water damage or smoke damage in particular if there is a fire in the apartment next door to you,” Trahan said.

He says the damage doesn’t necessarily just come from flames but other sources as well. “You know fire travels, and the smoke travels, and water obviously does as well,” he said. “When somebody lives underneath, that’s where you have the situation where a numerous amount of individuals could be impacted by it and oftentimes they are displaced as well.”

Trahan tells us anytime there is a call for an apartment fire it brings an extra level of concern. “In an apartment complex, where you know there’s potential for that fire to spread to multiple units, then we’re dealing with multiple families or multiple occupants that we’re concerned about.”

And he adds that multi-level buildings come with even more issues. “For us, [if] the fire starts on the bottom floor, the fire is going to travel up and the smoke as well. So our concern is entrapment. Whether or not somebody is trapped on that second or third floor.”

However, if you do find yourself trapped on a higher floor during a fire, he says, “If you have a balcony of some sort, we want you to get to that safe location away from the fire. Perhaps make sure you call 911 and say hey I’m on the third floor of my apartment balcony in the backside [or] wherever the location [is]. Give us a geographical area where we can go to you.”

One way Trahan says you can prevent being trapped on a higher floor in a fire is investing in an escape ladder.