Investigation underway into Lafayette barn fire; 12 horses dead

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UPDATE: Twelve of the thirteen horses died in a barn fire on Venice Road in Lafayette Wednesday evening. One surviving horse sustained burns and the extent of other injuries are unknown at this time, according to Fire PIO Alton Trahan.

The fire remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: The Lafayette Fire Department is currently on the scene of fire that destroyed a barn Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at 109 Venice Road, according to Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan.

Lafayette Parish tanker trucks from Scott, Judice, Carencro, and Broussard responded to assist with water supply.

Fire crews battled the large barn fire for almost an hour before extinguishing, Trahan said. The barn sustained heavy fire damage, he said.

At least three horses perished in the fire, Trahan said.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire and more information will be provided as details become available.

KLFY has a crew at the scene.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s