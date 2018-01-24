Investigation underway into Lafayette barn fire; 12 horses dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UPDATE: Twelve of the thirteen horses died in a barn fire on Venice Road in Lafayette Wednesday evening. One surviving horse sustained burns and the extent of other injuries are unknown at this time, according to Fire PIO Alton Trahan.

The fire remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: The Lafayette Fire Department is currently on the scene of fire that destroyed a barn Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at 109 Venice Road, according to Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan.

Lafayette Parish tanker trucks from Scott, Judice, Carencro, and Broussard responded to assist with water supply.

Fire crews battled the large barn fire for almost an hour before extinguishing, Trahan said. The barn sustained heavy fire damage, he said.

At least three horses perished in the fire, Trahan said.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire and more information will be provided as details become available.

KLFY has a crew at the scene.