Lafayette fire crews respond to early morning apartment fire on East Simcoe Street

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – At 3:43 a.m. Lafayette firefighters responded to a call in the 1600 East Simcoe Street, Lafayette Housing Authority Simcoe Development, reporting a burning smell inside the apartment.

When firefighters arrived, the occupants were outside in a safe area and smoke was coming from the eaves of the two-apartment building.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan says the occupant of apartment 103 told fire crews she could see discoloration on the wall in a back bedroom.

Firefighters entered the apartment and realized the fire was in the walls and progressing to the attic, which is when they began to extinguish the fire.

The fire was extinguished within fifteen minutes and both apartments sustained fire and water damage.

Trahan says the apartment was occupied by 5 people: Ms. Melva Antoine, her daughter and three grandchildren.

Antoine’s daughter noticed the same smell and wall discoloration and alerted the others and they were able to exit the apartment.

The occupants in the adjacent apartment were not home and Trahan says due to the water damage, they will be displaced as well.

Fire officials determined that the fire originated in the wall between the bedroom and bathroom after an electrical short occurred in some wires, then traveled up the wall and into the attic.

The fire was ruled an accident.