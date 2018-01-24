Local La. State Police trooper charged with domestic abuse, placed on administrative leave

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La.- A trooper with Louisiana State Police Troop I has been removed from his duties after he was arrested in December for domestic abuse battery.

The trooper has been identified as 33-year-old John Sims who was arrested om December 15 in St. Martinville.

According to court records, he was charged with allegedly abusing his girlfriend.

State Police Troop I spokesman Brooks David tells KLFY today that Sims has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sims was stationed at Troop I. According to the arrest affidavit KLFY obtained today, Sims allegedly it into an argument with the victim, who apparently grabbed his phone and started going through it. During the dispute, Sims allegedly grabbed her by the arms to try to retrieve his phone and pushed her against the wall.

Reports said girlfriend had bruises on both of her arms that are consistent with fingertip marks.

Sims was arrested at his home, placed in handcuffs and then transported to the St. Martin Parish jail for booking.