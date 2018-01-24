Louisiana’s political scene shifts to Washington Mardi Gras

Associated Press
In this photo taken March 23, 2017, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise, critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice nearly a month ago, has undergone surgery for an infection linked to his bullet wounds.AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s state political scene is heading north for a few days, to celebrate Mardi Gras in the nation’s capital city.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, state lawmakers, other elected officials, lobbyists and business leaders are traveling for the annual tradition that is Washington Mardi Gras – a time of celebrating, mingling and politicking that takes place a few weeks before Fat Tuesday.

Several thousand people head to Washington for the celebration each year. Edwards will be there Wednesday through Sunday.

The party, in its eighth decade, is hosted by the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians , currently captained by Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

Louisiana’s congressional delegation is at the center of Washington Mardi Gras, which includes two signature events: a Friday night formal dinner and Saturday night ball and indoor parade.

