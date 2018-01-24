Marshal Brian Pope wants names of recall petition signers

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope’s attorney wants the names of everyone who signed a failed recall petition.

Attorney Brett Grayson, who is defending Pope in a criminal case, filed an order last week requesting subpoenas for the chairman and co-chairman of the Recall Brian Pope Committee to appear at a Jan. 31 hearing and provide the original copies of all executed or signed recall petitions in their possession.

Pope is scheduled for trial Feb. 20 on seven felony charges, including two counts of perjury and five counts of malfeasance in office.

Grayson argues in court documents that having the names of everyone who signed the Recall Brian Pope petition would help him in challenging potential jurors for the felony trial.

“It’s unfortunate because I have destroyed those,” recall co-chairman Aimee Boyd Robinson said Tuesday. “Why would I have kept that? So that he could retaliate against them like he has done against members of the recall committee? No, thank you.”