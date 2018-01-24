New Iberia man arrested on child pornography charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced his office’s arrest of a New Iberia man on multiple charges of child pornography.

“My office and I will continue to do all we legally can to take child predators off Louisiana’s streets,” said Landry. “We will use every tool in our arsenal to protecting our State’s children.”

Jason Gathe, 32, of New Iberia, was arrested on 20 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children.

He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish jail following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

General Landry is asking the public to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506 if they have any information or concerns about Gathe. Callers do not have to give their names.