Six arrests made during drug warrant round up

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – On January 22, the Port Barre Police Department conducted a drug warrant roundup within the city limits.

According to Chief Deon Boudreaux during this roundup, six people were located and arrested.

Those arrested include the following:

(All photos courtesy Port Barre Police Department)

Joseph Tony Levier, Distribution of Methamphetimine and Distribution of Ecstacy

John Shane Rideau, Distribution of Crack Cocaine

Adaline Fruge, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia



Jerry Sonnier , Possession of drug paraphernalia

Donald James Jr, Possession with intent to distribute methamphetimine, flight from an officer



Sandra Bellard Smithey 2 Counts of Distribution of Xanax



Boudreaux says there are more drug-related arrests to come.