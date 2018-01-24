Six arrests made during drug warrant round up

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – On January 22, the Port Barre Police Department conducted a drug warrant roundup within the city limits.

According to Chief Deon Boudreaux during this roundup, six people were located and arrested.

Those arrested include the following:

Joseph Tony Levier, Distribution of Methamphetimine and Distribution of Ecstacy

 

John Shane Rideau, Distribution of Crack Cocaine

 

Adaline Fruge, 2  counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Jerry Sonnier , Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Donald James Jr, Possession with intent to distribute methamphetimine, flight from an officer

Sandra Bellard Smithey  2 Counts of Distribution of Xanax
 

Boudreaux says there are more drug-related arrests to come.

