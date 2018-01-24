Six arrests made during drug warrant round up

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – On January 22, the Port Barre Police Department conducted a drug warrant roundup within the city limits.
According to Chief Deon Boudreaux during this roundup, six people were located and arrested.
Those arrested include the following:
(All photos courtesy Port Barre Police Department)
Joseph Tony Levier, Distribution of Methamphetimine and Distribution of Ecstacy
John Shane Rideau, Distribution of Crack Cocaine
Adaline Fruge, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerry Sonnier , Possession of drug paraphernalia
Donald James Jr, Possession with intent to distribute methamphetimine, flight from an officer
Sandra Bellard Smithey 2 Counts of Distribution of Xanax
Boudreaux says there are more drug-related arrests to come.