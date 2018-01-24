The Best of 90 Plus, two-step dance defines the heart and soul of 97 year old Anna DeRousselle

Anna DeRousselle, 97 of Lafayette is self-assured. She knows where she’s been and is proud of where she’s going. “There’s no use to crying over it [saying] ouch my leg hurts and my back hurts.”

Anna is one of seven siblings. Anna explains that she has lived in Louisiana her entire life. The Bayou State is where she grew up and where her children did as well.

“I first moved here when my husband and I got married. I was 23 and he was 25 years old. I have been here that long.”

She says she feels no different at the age of 97-years-old and still does the things she loves to do. “I work in my yard with my flowers, my hoe and my spade.”

Anna remembers the days of dancing and music when going out required a chaperone. “That’s the way it was. We were used to that but now things are so different.”

For Anna there’s no time for regrets nor time to slow down. “You got to move around and you’ll feel better. That’s the way I feel.”