Washington Mayor voices frustration with St. Landry School Superintendent

WASHINGTON, La (KLFY) – In December, an article from The Daily World came out regarding speculation about the future of Washington Elementary.

The article sparked Washington Mayor Joe Pitre to request a meeting with St. Landry Parish Schools Superintendent Patrick Jenkins.

As well as documents regarding the use of funds for the school.

After repeated requests and one unsatisfying answer, Pitre has had it up to here.

“Nobody really cares about these children. All they really care about is politics and B.S.,” says Mayor Pitre.

Pitre says he has sent at least four requests for meetings and documents to Jenkins because of (as he states in one request) “the belief by members of the council and a number of the citizens in Washington that our students have been willfully neglected over the years,” says Mayor Pitre.

“They do not supply the resources equitably and they have different standards of how they apply expenses versus resources,” says Pitre.

For example, Pitre says all parish schools pay the same for liability insurance.

When it comes to resource distribution, big schools get the first choice while schools like Washington Elementary are left out to dry.

“I would like to hear they justify why this is being done this way and what is the purpose and how does that benefit these kids?” says Mayor Pitre.

The only response from Jenkins came in a letter that Pitre says had a conflicting date.

This frustration came to a head after Pitre says the school board discussed the closing of Washington Elementary at a recent meeting without letting him know.

“An insult and a slap in the face to not even get a courtesy phone call,” says Mayor Pitre.

KLFY reached out to Superintendent Jenkins and received no response from him.